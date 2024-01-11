South Bend Cubs Offer Bobblehead Ticket Package for 2024

The 2024 South Bend Cubs Bobblehead Series has been released and you can guarantee yourself all four by purchasing the Cubs Bobblehead Ticket Package. Only 100 packages will be made available. Once the package sells out, fans will have to wait until single game tickets go on sale to purchase tickets to those games.

Fans who purchase the ticket package will receive one field box ticket to each game, $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be spent on food, beverages, and merchandise inside the stadium, and the guaranteed bobblehead. Packages are only $89 per bundle. Avoid having to wait in line for hours just to pick up one of these sought after items and purchase a ticket package before they sell out.

THE JAGUAR IS A BOBBLEHEAD!

Our first of four bobbleheads for 2024 is Kevin Alcántara in his home run Jaguar paw pose.

Wednesday, April 24 - Kevin Alcántara Bobblehead presented by 1st Source Bank

As the key trade piece coming back to the Chicago Cubs from the New York Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, it did not take long for fans to become enamored with the limitless potential and mammoth swings of Kevin Alcántara.

'The Jaguar' spent nearly the entire 2023 season with the South Bend Cubs as the team's everyday center fielder. And from the start, there were plenty of marquee moments. Grand slams, multiple five-RBI games, and a confident, yet humble approach that he credits to his family heritage in the Dominican Republic. By the end of the summer, he was ranked as the Cubs number-four overall prospect.

Alcántara turned 21 in July of that season and spent his birthday month batting a sizzling .405. He finished with 12 home runs and 66 RBI, laying the blueprint down for his most successful campaign with the Cubs to date.

Sunday, July 21 - Justin Steele Bobblehead presented by Toyota

There's one thing that Chicago Cubs fans have always fallen in love with from players at Wrigley Field: Authenticity. For a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve, left-hander Justin Steele brings nothing but passion every time he toes the rubber.

The now patented energy and enthusiasm of Steele was built in his time coming up as a Cubs prospect. Originally selected by Chicago in the 5th-round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school in Lucedale, Mississippi, Steele spent his 2016 season with the South Bend Cubs. Steele displayed his powerful arsenal with a career high at the time of 76 strikeouts in 19 starts.

As he watched the Cubs win the World Series in 2016 after his South Bend campaign, Steele has rode the big wave to the Big Leagues, finishing 5th in the 2023 NL Cy Young vote, concluding with a 16-5 record.

Sunday, August 25 - Swoop Bobblehead presented by South Bend International Airport

For 27 years, baseball fans across Michiana have called Swoop their favorite feathered friend. Debuting for the South Bend Silver Hawks on April 8, 1997, Swoop grew up to the sounds of Minor League Baseball from then Stanley Coveleski Regional Stadium.

Throughout the early 2000's, Swoop tried out new looks to keep up with the modern times. Thanks to the delicious ballpark food, Swoop gained a little weight and by 2011 was no longer "light as a feather". After Andrew Berlin purchased the club on 11/11/11, Swoop decided it was time to get into shape. After a rigorous training regimen, Swoop debuted his new look on April 9, 2012, and a new era of baseball was born.

When the organization became a Chicago Cubs affiliate, Swoop was asked to mentor a young Cub named Stu D. Baker and the two became close friends and the Dynamic Duo of Michiana began entertaining sell out crowds at Four Winds Field. Now beginning his 28th year in South Bend, Swoop is ready to deliver the best season of his career.

Wednesday, August 28 - Adbert Alzolay Bobblehead

Before the days of closing out victories at Wrigley Field in the 9th inning, and all of those distinguishable fist pumps with 'Go Cubs Go' ringing in the background, Adbert Alzolay called Four Winds Field home as a 2016 South Bend Cub.

Usually working as an exclusive starting pitcher at the time, Alzolay consistently ranked as one of the top prospects in the Cubs organization. Tossing a career high 120.1 innings with South Bend, Alzolay impressed with 81 strikeouts and just 28 walks that summer.

He would earn his chance in Chicago, but his true home became the bullpen. With 22 saves in 2023, and a steady 2.67 ERA, Alzolay has developed into one of the most reliable and consistent late inning options for the Cubs. The MLB success continues, as does his infectious personality winning over the hearts of the Wrigley faithful as a new fan-favorite.

