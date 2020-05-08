South Bend Cubs Host Second Virtual Game on May 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - Off the success of Virtual Opening on April 9, the South Bend Cubs will host another live and more interactive event on Sunday, May 24. The broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Facebook Live.

"This will be even more interactive than Virtual Opening Day was," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We know our fans miss coming to the ballpark and spending an evening together with friends and family. While we can't open our gates just yet, we will bring the entire gameday experience to you."

The broadcast will feature the South Bend Cubs facing the Lansing Lugnuts from May 29, 2016.

In addition to the game, fans will be able to participate in contest and games they are familiar when coming to Four Winds Field. Throughout the month of May, fans will be asked to submit photos, videos, and nominations on social media for various activities including Subway Think Fast, Four Winds Casinos Slot-O-Fun, Zolman's Best One Tire and Auto Care Fan Cam, and more. Plus, one lucky fan will be invited to Four Winds Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Additional contests and games will be announced on the South Bend Cubs Facebook and Twitter pages.

