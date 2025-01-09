South Bend Cubs Host Hearts for Haley Fundraiser on February 14

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will host a Valentine's Day dinner for a special cause on Friday, February 14. Hearts for Haley, presented by Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care, will be held at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and proceeds from the evening will go to help pay the ongoing medical expenses for longtime South Bend Silver Hawks Manager and baseball ambassador Mark Haley.

The evening will begin with standup comedy by Rob Perugini (Robby P) at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and music beginning at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a Bistro-Style Buffet that includes oven roasted turkey breast, thyme crusted prime rib, garlic au gratin potatoes, vegetables, spinach salad, fresh baked rolls, and assorted cheesecakes. Lemonade, water, and soda are included along with a cash bar. The evening will conclude with dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"While this is a fun evening for couples and friends to celebrate Valentine's Day, the primary purpose of this event is to support our friend Mark Haley," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Hales has endured a number of lifesaving surgeries last year and while his health and recovery continues to improve, the financial burden of his care continues to mount. All the money we raise during this event will go directly to the Haley family to ease a little of that burden."

Tickets are $51 per person as an homage to the jersey number Mark wore as Silver Hawks manager. You can also purchase a table of six for $306. Only 250 tickets will be available and can be purchased by calling the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988 or online at SouthBendCubs.com. Those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation can do so. An auction will also be available the week of the event with special memorabilia and gift baskets available to bid on. Additional details will be released in the coming weeks.

Mark Haley is scheduled to attend the event.

On March 5, Haley was rushed to the hospital due to a post operative complication resulting in emergency surgery to remove a subdural hematoma in addition to other complications. Due to the nature of his recovery, he was moved to Chicago for treatment, bouncing from hospital to rehabilitation as additional health issues arose. In September, he was moved to a post-acute brain injury rehab facility in Iowa. In November, he returned home to South Bend to continue outpatient rehab. His wife Ann and children J.R. and Kelli thank the community for their support and prayers during this difficult journey.

