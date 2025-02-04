South Bend Cubs Hiring Gameday Positions for 2025 Season

February 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - As pitchers and catchers report this week for the Chicago Cubs, the South Bend Cubs are gearing up for the 2025 season. Beginning today, the organization is looking for friendly, fan focused individuals to fill part-time, seasonal positions for the 2025 season. Applications are available now by clicking the link below or prospective candidates can apply at one of three job fairs being held at Four Winds Field.

FOOD & BEVERAGE OPEN POSITIONS WILL POST IN THE COMING WEEKS

UPCOMING JOB FAIRS

Tuesday, February 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time online but will also be able to complete the digital application at the stadium.

Four Winds Field is consistently named one of the best ballparks in Minor League Baseball, winning numerous awards including top honors from Baseball America and Ballpark Digest. These among many other accolades can be attributed to the guest service and detail oriented gameday staff.

Those interested in working at Four Winds Field this summer can fill out the mobile friendly online application. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Perks of working at Four Winds Field include free game tickets, employee appreciation events, end of season bonuses and more.

In addition to being the home of the Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate, Four Winds Field hosts a number of community events throughout the year including concerts, festivals, private events, and more.

Part-Time Seasonal Stadium Positions Include:

Box Office Ticket Seller

Custodial Services

Fun Zone Attendant

Hospitality Host (Usher)

Parking Lot Attendant

Plinko Operator

Press Box Team Member

Promotions Team (Blue Crew)

Ticket Taker

Video Production Staff (includes camera operations, replay, Stadium DJ, & video board operations)

Part-Time Seasonal Food & Beverage Positions Include:

Cash Room Associate

Concessions Cashier

Concessions Lead

Concessions Runner

Kitchen Cook / Prep

Picnic Attendant

Suite Server

Warehouse Attendant

Food & Beverage positions are hired through Professional Sports Catering, powered by Levy. Those positions will be posted in the coming weeks.

Opening Day at Four Winds Field is Tuesday, April 8 against the Peoria Chiefs. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

