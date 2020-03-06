South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting Co. Extend Television Deal for 2020 Season

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have renewed their partnership with Weigel Broadcasting Co. and will broadcast 49 regular season games on WMYS, MyMichiana. This will be the sixth consecutive season South Bend Cubs baseball can be seen on live television.

"Our partnership with Weigel Broadcasting and the folks at MyMichiana has been spectacular," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We're very happy to have had 25-30 games broadcast over the last couple of years to be able to nearly double that is a win for the region. Fans want to cheer on their team whether or not they're at Four Winds Field."

"We're excited to broadcast even more of this championship team's games," General Manager of WBND/ABC 57, WCWW/CW 25 and WMYS/My Michiana Aaron Ramey said. "The best place to watch South Bend Cubs games is in the ballpark. Watching on MyMichiana is a good alternative when you just can't get to the game."

WMYS, MyMichiana, sister station to WBND - ABC 57, broadcasts over-the-air on channel 69.1 and can be found on Xfinity 15/194HD, U-Verse 69/1069HD, Mediacom 17/717HD, Rochester Telephone Cable 53/353HD, LightStream 28/28.1 as well as Dish 69. Nielsen Holdings reports that the South Bend/Elkhart television designated market reaches nearly 320,000 homes in 10 counties.

Darin Pritchett returns to the booth for his sixth season as the voice of the South Bend Cubs. Pritchett will be joined by Josh Sperber and Max Thoma, both entering their first year as broadcasters for the club.

The 2020 season will be the sixth year as a Chicago Cubs affiliate. South Bend will start their title defense at home when they host the Lake County Captains on April 9 at 7:05 p.m. Opening Night coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on ABC-57 News.

