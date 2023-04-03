South Bend Cubs 2023 Gameday Guide

SOUTH BEND, IN - As the South Bend Cubs get ready to raise their second Midwest League Championship Banner in the last three seasons, fans will get to experience brand new sights and amenities at Four Winds Field in 2023. The Cubs will open the home slate on April 11 at 7:05 p.m. in the first of six games against the Beloit Sky Carp, with a spectacular post-game fireworks show following the ballgame.

Parking for South Bend Cubs home games is $8, while prices for special events and shows will vary. All major Credit Cards are accepted in Four Winds Field parking lots. As a reminder, parking at Four Winds Field is now cashless. For more information, visit SouthBendCubs.com, or refer to the organization's Gameday Guide posted below.

PARKING LOT REMINDERS: Lot A is a reserved lot and ticket holders must have a specific Lot A pass to park here. Lot B (just off Taylor Street), Lot C (next to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center) and Lot D (on South Street just east of the stadium) are all open to the public. Lots E and F just off Lafayette Blvd. east of the stadium are open most nights, but closed for technicians to set up the fireworks on select nights. Finally, lots H and I are beyond left field and The Ivy at Berlin Place Apartments at the corner of William and Western. Fans are reminded that parking is not permitted in the Ivy at Berlin Place lots without an apartment tag.

RESERVED PARKING: As announced in March, advanced parking is also now available at Four Winds Field for each home game. The reservation service, Premium Reserved Parking, will be accessible in Lot B for a price of $13 in advance online. The limited reserved spots will be saved until 30 minutes following the scheduled start of the game.

COURTESY SHUTTLES: Fans who require extra assistance to get to the ballpark from the parking lots can once again use the free courtesy shuttles provided by TMT Automotive. The shuttles are available before, during, and after every game. To utilize this service, please ask a parking lot attendant.

NEW VIDEO BOARD: With construction complete, fans will be able to take in the beauty of the brand new, state-of-the-art video board at Four Winds Field. Measuring 38 feet high by 75 feet wide, the massive new screen uses 1.1 million pixels. The previous video board was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.

New graphics, displays, and illustrations will be noticeable immediately on the new board, which is in the same spot as the previous one beyond right-center field.

TICKETS: Tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased or visiting the box office. The Four Winds Field box office is open on gamedays at 10:00 a.m. Sunday - Friday and at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Click here for non-gameday hours. Fans are encouraged to use our mobile ticketing option. Just pull up the email from your phone and our ticket takers will be able to scan the bar code.

ENTRY: Fans will be able to enter the stadium through GATES A, B or D. Gates A & B are behind the home plate side and Gate D is located beyond center field between the Ivy at Berlin Place.

BAG CHECK: A reminder to all fans carrying a backpack or bag into the ballpark, all bags are subject to search at the bag check table located just outside the gates. A member of the safety team will check your bag and then scan your ticket. The organization appreciates the patience through this process. It is essential that every safety measure is taken to ensure each guest is safe and able to enjoy the game. Clear bags are not required.

TEAM STORE: The Cubs Den Team Store will be open for the entire game with new and exclusive items including 2022 Midwest League Championship apparel, South Bend exclusive Obvious Shirts, and Los Cabritos Maldichos collection.

CONCESSION STANDS: The South Bend Cubs concession stands will be open throughout the game. Special food carts like Cubs Cantina and Steakadelphia will also be open, as well as the Miller Lite Tiki Hut. Click here for more information on menus and calories.

FUN ZONE: The Toyota Fun Zone is located beyond the left field foul pole, next to the Cubs Den Team Store and features two giant slides, an obstacle course and five bounce houses. Kids must be under 13 years old and under 62" tall to play. Wristbands are just $6 and kids can play all game long.

LAWN CHAIRS: Lawn and beach chairs will only be allowed in the lawn areas of Four Winds Field including the Surf Fiber Internet Right Field Lawn. Chairs may not block the walkways or be placed on the concrete areas on the concourse.

For movie nights and special events on the field, lawn chairs are not permitted on the infield or outfield as the legs will damage the grass. Only blankets are permitted on the field.

For all guest needs, please visit Guest Service located behind home plate on the concourse or find any South Bend Cubs employee for assistance. Fans can also text (574) 635-CUBS or (574) 635-2827 with any concerns or issues.

