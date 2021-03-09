Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam Nuse to Leave Organization

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam Nuse is leaving the organization to accept a role with the Tennessee Titans.

Nuse was hired in May of 2016 and has overseen all day-to-day operations of the organization since then. Nuse's final day with the Sounds will be Friday, April 9.

"I would like to give a sincere thank you to Adam and his family for their contributions to the Sounds over the last four-plus years," said Sounds Co-Owner Frank Ward. "Since the day he arrived in 2016, Adam's passion and excitement for this organization has made our gameday experience at First Horizon Park the best in Minor League Baseball. I wish Adam and his family all the best as they move forward."

Ward will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club while the team identifies Nuse's replacement.

"21 years ago, I began a career in Minor League Baseball and got to cap it off by being a part of the most successful minor league team in the country, the Nashville Sounds, said Nuse. "Frank Ward set a vision to make First Horizon Park become the gold standard for fan experience and I'm honored to have helped bring his vision to life. The staff at First Horizon Park represents the best in all of sports. From the 180 events a year to the thousands of hours volunteered in our great community, I will forever be proud of the impact we made on the quality of life in Nashville. I would like to give a sincere thank you to Frank Ward and the entire staff for their trust and hard work over the last five years."

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

