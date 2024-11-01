Sounds Announce Holiday Bundle on Sale Now

November 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds have announced the 2024 holiday bundle is on sale now. The bundle includes 10 ticket vouchers to a 2025 home game (Corner and Select section seats) and a '47 Brand Vintage Navy Flagship Plate Logo MVP Hat.

The two bundle options include 10 Corner Section ticket vouchers and hat for $125, or 10 Select Section ticket vouchers and hat for $187.

Holiday Bundles must be purchased online at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Tuesday, December 17 at noon to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are included in the $125 and $187 prices.

All ticket vouchers must be redeemed during the 2025 season. Tickets are subject to availability and cannot be exchanged, upgraded or combined with other offers. Ticket vouchers may be redeemed online using an offer code that will appear on the voucher. They can also be redeemed in-person at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office when single-game tickets go on-sale. Vouchers not valid on July 3 or any potential Postseason dates.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2025 season begins on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

