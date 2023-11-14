Sounds Add New Fan Fest to Holiday Bundle

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced plans for a new off-season event, the Sound Check Fan Fest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The fan fest highlights the annual Holiday Bundle, which also includes six game tickets, a hat and a holiday ornament.

The Sound Check Fan Fest will allow fans to meet with Sounds players, both present and former. The one-day event will feature family-friendly entertainment, food trucks and live music. More details about the fan fest will come at a later date.

The 2023 Holiday Bundle comes with two ticket options and includes a ticket to the Sound Check Fan Fest along with several Sounds-branded, holiday-themed items.

The $99 Holiday Bundle ($150 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Corner Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2024 season.

One (1) ticket to the Nashville Sounds Sound Check Fan Fest on February 3, 2024.

One (1) Nashville Sounds '47 Brand Navy Plate Logo Hat.

One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.

The $149 Holiday Bundle ($200 retail value) includes:

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers to be used during the 2024 season.

One (1) ticket to the Nashville Sounds Sound Check Fan Fest on February 3, 2024.

One (1) Nashville Sounds '47 Brand Navy Plate Logo Hat.

One (1) Nashville Sounds holiday ornament.

Holiday Bundles must be purchased online at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Friday, December 15 at noon to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are not included in the $99 and $149 prices.

All ticket vouchers must be redeemed during the 2024 season. Tickets are subject to availability and cannot be exchanged, upgraded or combined with other offers. Ticket vouchers may be redeemed online using an offer code that will appear on the voucher. They can also be redeemed in-person at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office when single-game tickets go on-sale. Vouchers not valid on July 4 or during the Postseason.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

