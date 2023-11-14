Minor League Baseball Names 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners

November 14, 2023 - International League (IL) News Release







New York, NY - Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB(tm)) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(r) for defensive excellence.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2024 season.

"We're thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to recognize the deserving 2023 recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award(r) for their incomparable defensive ability," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We congratulate this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Award class of Minor League players and look forward to seeing their future baseball careers develop."

"We are pleased to recognize these nine prospects with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their defensive excellence in 2023," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, I congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding seasons."

The 2023 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award(r) are as follows:

Position Player Minor League Team(s) MLB Organization

1B T.J. Rumfield Hudson Valley (High-A), Somerset (Double-A) New York (AL)

2B Jace Jung West Michigan (High-A), Erie (Double-A) Detroit

SS Noah Miller Cedar Rapids (High-A) Minnesota

3B Trey Lipscomb Wilmington (High-A), Harrisburg (Double-A) Washington

OF Kenedy Corona Asheville (High-A), Corpus Christi (Double-A) Houston

OF Nelson Rada Inland Empire (Single-A) Los Angeles (AL)

OF Victor Scott II Peoria (High-A), Springfield (Double-A) St. Louis

C Jeferson Quero Biloxi (Double-A) Milwaukee P Tyler Cleveland Modesto (Single-A) Seattle

Yankees first baseman T.J. Rumfield recorded 598 total chances in 78 games for High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, posting 562 putouts and 34 assists for a .997 fielding percentage. Rumfield, 23, was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech.

Tigers second baseman Jace Jung handled 447 total chances and had a hand in 62 double plays in 109 games for High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie, posting a .993 fielding percentage. Jung, 23, was selected by Detroit in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University.

Twins shortstop Noah Miller handled 446 total chances, helped turn 54 double plays and finished with 295 assists in 107 games for High-A Cedar Rapids, posting a .984 fielding percentage. Miller, 20, was selected by Minnesota in Competitive Balance Round A (36th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, Wisconsin.

Nationals third baseman Trey Lipscomb played in 88 games at the hot corner between High-A Wilmington (46 games) and Double-A Harrisburg (42 games) and handled 240 total chances with 171 assists for a .971 fielding percentage. Lipscomb, 23, was selected by the Washington in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Astros outfielder Kenedy Corona recorded 251 putouts and 12 outfield assists in 111 games between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi, posting a .981 fielding percentage. Corona, 23, was originally signed by the New York Mets as an international free agent out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, on April 6, 2019. He was acquired by Houston in exchange for outfielder Jake Marisnick on December 5, 2019.

Angels outfielder Nelson Rada recorded 259 putouts and two outfield assists in 115 games for Single-A Inland Empire, posting a .996 fielding percentage. Rada, 18, was signed by the Angels as an international free agent out of Valencia, Venezuela, on January 15, 2022.

Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II recorded 346 putouts and five outfield assists in 129 games in for High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, posting a .992 fielding percentage. Scott II, 22, was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University.

Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero handled 770 total chances and recorded 717 putouts and 44 assists in 74 games for Double-A Biloxi. In his 622.1 innings behind the plate, he threw out 27 of 78 runners attempting to steal and posted a .988 fielding percentage. Quero, 21, was signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on July 2, 2019.

Mariners right-handed pitcher Tyler Cleveland handled 42 chances without an error in 136.1 innings over 25 games for Single-A Modesto. Cleveland, 24, was selected by Seattle in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas.

