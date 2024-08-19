Soper Returning to Knoxville with High Goals

August 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed Kyle Soper to the team's training camp roster for the 2024-25 season. Soper joined Knoxville late last season after spending the majority of the year with Fayetteville. After being named to Knoxville's protected list, Soper returns to the Ice Bears for his fourth pro season.

"I'm super excited to be signing back in Knoxville," said Soper. "From being in this league for three years now, I know the Ice Bears are traditionally a team at the top of the standings fighting for a championship. With the way things went last year, I know this organization as a whole is ready and hungry to bring back a winning culture to Knoxville."

Soper played seven games for Knoxville last season with a goal and two assists. He appeared in 45 games for the Marksmen, scoring five goals and putting up 21 points. He has 75 career points in 153 SPHL games. He spent his first two seasons in Macon and has also played five games in the ECHL.

"Kyle is a well-rounded player who can play a variety of positions and roles," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "I've had numerous conversations with him and I'm excited to welcome him back to Knoxville. His veteran presence will be a huge asset for some of our younger players."

In his first two pro seasons, Soper had 22 points in 46 games for the Mayhem in 2021-22 and put up 29 points in 55 games the following season. He primarily played on the blue line last year, but has seen stints at forward during his career.

"I only got to experience a few games at the end of last season here, but I know this is the best place to play in the SPHL," said Soper. "The city, the rink and atmosphere with the fans is truly unlike anywhere else I've played. I'm ready to do whatever it takes to win a championship this season."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 19, 2024

Soper Returning to Knoxville with High Goals - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.