SOMD Takes Sole Possession of First Place

September 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(York, PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs got on base time and time again, outhitting the York Revolution 16 to 5 in a Labor Day series finale. Despite dominating the hit column, Southern Maryland squeaked out a one run, 6-5 win, splitting the series and taking sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League North Division.

It looked as though Southern Maryland was going to start the scoring in the second inning when the Crabs strung together a trio of singles to load the bases with no outs. But, York's starter, Duke Von Schamann (L, 5-7) worked out of the difficult jam. The right-hander forced a lineout, and then induced a crucial 5-2-3 double play.

The scoring stayed silent as Von Schamann and SOMD's Blake Bivens (W, 3-3) traded scoreless innings until a solo home run from Alex Crosby put the Blue Crabs on the board in the fourth inning. The Revs, however, struck back with a run of their own in the fifth.

The Crabs finally turned hits into runs in the sixth inning. Facing Von Schamann, who allowed a baker's dozen hits in just under six innings, Southern Maryland turned to the long ball once more. It was Dario Pizzano that gave the Crabs the lead with a sixth inning solo shot. To follow, Michael Baca and Rubi Silva each singled a run in, giving SOMD a 4-1 advantage to force the York starter out of the game.

In the top of the eighth, Silva capped off his four-hit night with another RBI single. Next, York's Edward Paredes hit Zach Collier with a pitch and walked Jovan Rosa to load the bases. Giving up three straight free passes, Paredes then hit Crosby with a pitch to bring a run home, giving SOMD a healthy 6-1 lead.

But, in a series full of comebacks, York surged in the bottom of the eighth. They started by scoring a run on a Carlos Diaz wild pitch, and suddenly made it a one run game when Nellie Rodriguez pounded a three-run homer.

Leading 6-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Crabs put Mat Latos (S, 18) on the mound who quickly shut down the Revs and handed Southern Maryland a tightly contested victory. Next, the Blue Crabs will head to Long Island for a three-game set with the Ducks before returning home to Waldorf.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.