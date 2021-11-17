Sod Poodles Announce Home Game Times for 2022 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today game times for the 2022 season. The Sod Poodles season comprises 69 home games of a 138-game regular-season schedule. The third season of Soddies baseball begins at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The Double-A season will run through Sunday, September 18.

The majority of Tuesday through Saturday games will take place at 7:05 p.m. while Sunday home games will be at 1:05 p.m. in April, May, and September. Sunday home games in June through August will transition to a 6:05 p.m. start. Additionally, weekday home games for the last two weeks of the season in late August and September will have a 6:05 p.m. start time (dates and times subject to change).

The Sod Poodles will once again host a pair of Education and Corporate Getaway Day games on Tuesday, May 19 against the San Antonio Missions and Tuesday, May 17 against the Tulsa Drillers. Both games are scheduled to start at 11:05 a.m.

The Soddies will play a total of 24 series, 12 at home, including series against 8-of-9 Double-A Central opponents, and 12 on the road. All series throughout the 2022 campaign will be played as six-game series against the same opponent with the exception ofÂ Â two three-game series, one to begin the season and one after the All-Star break. Additionally, each Monday (excluding July 4) will serve as a universal league off-day.

Amarillo kicks off the third season with an opening three-game homestand from April 8-10 at HODGETOWN prior to hosting their first full six-game home week against the San Antonio Missions from April 19-24.

In May, the Sod Poodles will play two six-game home series against Midland (May 3-8) and Tulsa (May 17-22) respectively and will begin their first two-week homestand on May 31 through June 12 featuring a visit from the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders (June 7-12).

The end of June begins a six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals which will run through Independence Day Weekend (June 28-July 3). After a home series against the San Antonio Missions from July 12-17, a league-wide All-Star break will take place from July 18-21. The home season resumes on July 26 at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The month of August features one six-game set at HODGETOWN against the Springfield Cardinals while August 30 begins the Soddies final two-week homestand against Frisco (August 30-Sept. 4) and the Arkansas Travelers (Sept. 6-11).

The 10-team Double-A Central league is made up of two divisions - North and South. South Division teams include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics), San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres), and Frisco Roughriders (Texas Rangers). In the North, teams include the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners), Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals), and Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

