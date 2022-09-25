Smokies Take Game 1 of Southern League Championship Series

September 25, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Tennessee Smokies, the Southern League North Division champions, beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Southern League South Division champions, 4-1 Sunday evening at Blue Wahoo Stadium in the first game of the Championship Series, and are now one win away from their first outright Southern League title since 1978.

Tennessee scored three runs in the top of the first, though none came in on a ball in play. Chase Strumpf forced a run home on a bases-loaded walk, and later both Jake Slaughter and Cole Roederer scored on an errant pickoff attempt by Pensacola catcher Will Banfield.

Nelson Maldonado hit the only home run of the game in the top of the third inning to extend the Smokies' lead to four runs. Pensacola's lone run came on an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth.

The Smokies' bullpen locked down the Blue Wahoos to close the game. Following DJ Herz's short start, relievers Riley Martin (W, 1-0), Blake Whitney and Bailey Horn (S, 1) threw a combined 5.1 innings, allowed one walk and struck out seven.

The Smokies will look to clinch the Championship Series Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium after an off-day Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.