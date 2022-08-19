Smokies Hold on for First Win of Series, 4-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Tennessee Smokies (60-52, 23-20) won the first time this week, as they defeated the Birmingham Barons (50-62, 19-24) 4-3 Friday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. Playing for a series-split, the Smokies scored twice in both the second and third innings, and their pitching staff, despite allowing a run in the ninth, held on for the win.

All of Tennessee's offense came in the first third of the game. Zach Davis and Delvin Zinn hit back-to-back RBI singles in the second inning to open Tennessee's scoring, and in the third, Nelson Maldonado and Miguel Amaya had consecutive RBIs to extend their lead. Maldonado drove in Alexander Canario with a double, and Amaya plated Maldonado with a single. Chase Strumpf also recorded two hits in the win.

Tennessee starter Ryan Jensen lasted just 1.2 innings, with four walks leading to an early exit. Peyton Remy (W, 7-5) limited the damage out of the bullpen as he won a team-high seventh game in 2022. Kyle Johnson recorded a single out in the game, but it was the final one, as he earned his third save of the year.

The Smokies will play the fifth contest of the six-game series against the Barons Saturday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 3.60 ERA) to the mound against RHP Matthew Thompson (0-1, 6.17 ERA). Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Hendon Hooker bobbleheads on August 27 as a part of UT Night during its next homestand, beginning August 23. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

