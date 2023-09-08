Smokies Get Walked off for Second Time in Series

September 8, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







PEARL, MS- The Tennessee Smokies got walked off for the second time in the series versus the Mississippi Braves. The Smokies only had two hits tonight, which puts them at three hits combined in the last two games.

Smokies starter Kohl Franklin tossed a season high six innings tonight. Franklin allowed only one run and struck out four batters. Mississippi starter Domingo Robles was just as good with 6.2 innings of one run ball with only one walk and seven strikeouts.

Mississippi got on the board first with a lead off triple by Cody Milligan in the third inning. The next batter Cal Conley knocked him in to make it 1-0 Braves. The Smokies scored in the top of the fifth inning on the first triple of the season by Pablo Aliendo to make it 1-1.

The Smokies and the M-Braves played into the extra innings with Tennessee failing to score in their half of the tenth. Mississippi runner Drew Campbell stole third base to put the game winning run 90 feet away from home plate. Two pitches later, Jesse Franklin hit a ground ball to the right side that was not fielded cleanly by Scott McKeon to give Mississippi a 2-1 win.

Southern League Stories from September 8, 2023

