Smokies Fall Saturday Night

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-5) clinched a series victory over the Tennessee Smokies (4-6) with a 9-1 victory Saturday night at Toyota Field. The Smokies surrendered three home runs and were held to just one run for the second straight day.

David MacKinnon's two-run home run in the first off LHP Luis Lugo (L, 0-2) started the scoring. In the top of the second, Vance Vizcaino hit a solo home run to left field off RHP Cooper Criswell (W, 1-1) to cut the Smokies deficit to 2-1.

In the third, Gavin Cecchini and Izzy Wilson hit back-to-back home runs, Cecchini's was a three-run blast, to extend Rocket City's lead to 6-1. The Trash Pandas rounded out the scoring with three runs in the fifth, with the final two runs scoring on Orlando Martinez's double.

Vizcaino finished 2-for-3 with a home run to extend his hitting streak to four straight games. Erick Castillo and Tyler Payne had the other two Smokie hits. RHP Bailey Clark and RHP Manuel Rodriguez combined to strikeout five over three scoreless innings in relief.

Reigning Double-A South Pitcher of the Week, RHP Cam Sanders (0-0, 2.89) will start the series finale Sunday for the Smokies. First pitch between Sanders and RHP Boomer Biegalski is scheduled for 3:35 PM ET from Toyota Field. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies begin a series at home against the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday May 18. Tickets for the entire series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting our box office.

