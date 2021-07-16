Smokies Down M-Braves on Thursday Night, 10-2

SEVIERVILLE, TN- The Tennessee Smokies had a pair of four-run innings and ran away with a 10-2 victory over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium The M-Braves lead the six-game series, 2-1, and remain three games ahead of Pensacola in the Double-A South standings.

Exactly half of Thursday's runs were scored during a 43-minute first inning.

In a repeat of Wednesday night, the M-Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Greyson Jenista hit the first pitch from Smokies starter Peyton Remy into center for a leadoff single. Trey Harris hit a double to right-center on the next pitch, scoring Jenista, and it was 1-0. Three of the next four M-Braves received free passes, forcing in the inning's second run.

Victor Vodnik (L, 0-2) made his second start since coming off the injured list and could not escape the first inning on Thursday. The 21-year-old right-hander from Rialto, CA, threw 23 pitches, walking one, giving up three singles and a three-run home run to Chase Strumpf. The four-run bottom of the first inning had the Smokies on top 4-2.

In total, 17 batters combined came to the plate the first inning that produced six runs, six hits, and five runners left on base.

Matt Withrow tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless relief for the M-Braves behind Vodnik, using 64 pitches. Withrow scattered four hits, walking two and striking out two, lowering his season ERA to 1.78. The 27-year-old from Odessa, TX, pitched out of trouble in the third, stranding the bases loaded, and left two on base in the fourth.Â

The Smokies pulled ahead 6-2 in the sixth inning on one of four hits from Smokies right fielder Jared Young on Thursday. His RBI single scored Darius Hill, and Brennan Davis came across on an error. The M-Braves matched a season-high with three errors in the game.

After a scoreless frame by reliever Sean McLaughlin, the Smokies tacked on four more runs to push the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth inning. Emmanuel Ramirez surrendered a leadoff home run to Zach Davis to start the frame, then after a pop-out, seven-straight Smokies batters reached safely. Troy Bacon came on to get the final out of the inning.

Each team stranded 11 runners on base in the contest, but Tennessee finished 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position while the M-Braves were 1-for-9. The M-Braves have left 27 runners on base in the past two games.Â

The M-Braves will look to get back in the win column on Friday night at Smokies Stadium in game four of the six-game set. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 2.81) starts for the M-Braves against LHP Luis Lugo (2-3, 5.29) for the Smokies. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park, July 20-25. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

