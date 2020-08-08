Slammers Roll Past Herd 6-2

August 8, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







Joliet Slammers and NERDS Herd exchange elbow bumps

(Joliet Slammers) Joliet Slammers and NERDS Herd exchange elbow bumps(Joliet Slammers)

It was a beautiful night for baseball in Joliet. Fans were welcomed to a sunny evening at DuPage Medical Group Field for a game between the Joliet Slammers and NERDS Herd. The Slammers were coming off of Friday night's electric 2-1 comeback against the Tully Monsters, and looked to feed off that energy. The Herd, who lost to the Tully Monsters 8-3 on Thursday, needed a win to keep pushing up the City of Champions Cup Standings.

Before all the fans had a chance to settle into their seats, we had our first run of the game. Slammers' Andrew Shaps sent a ball way over the right field wall. The Slammers would leave two runners stranded after that, but had a 1-0 lead.

After leaving a runner at second base, the Slammers picked up right where they left off in the previous inning. Nick Dalesandro reached second base on a misplayed ball in left field. Mitch Glasser drove in Dalesandro in the following at-bat to make it 2-0 Slammers.

The Herd answered back with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Caeden Harris led off with an infield single, and Ashton Creal singled to center field. Mark Traylor drove in Harris on a double that went down the left field line. This was Traylor's first hit and RBI of the City of Champions Cup.

In the fourth inning, the Slammers scratched across a run to expand the lead to 3-1. Zac Taylor lined a double into the right center field gap as the second batter in the inning. Nick Dalesandro hit a soft roller up the middle that squeaked into center to score Taylor.

The hits kept rolling as the Slammers scored again in the fifth inning. Zack Kirtley led off the inning with a walk, and later reached third base on a fly ball from Noah Vaughan. The Herd went to the bullpen early as starter Blake Marks exited the game after 5.1 innings. Jacob Crum scorched a ball to the right side off Kipp Rollings through the infield that gave him his first hit and RBI of the day.

The Herd didn't have many chances to score runs in this game. Their chance to make a real difference in the game came in the 8th inning. The Herd strung together a double and two walks to load the bases. Matthew Hibbert hit an infield single to score one run, and keep the bases full of NERDS. Christian Tripp worked out of the jam and got Mark Traylor to ground out. The Herd still trailed, but only 4-2 entering the 9th inning.

The Slammers added some much needed insurance runs in the top of the 9th. Andrew Shaps led off the inning with a single, and moved the third on the Jordan Procyshen single. Next at-bat, Brain Parreira sent a liner into centerfield to score Shaps, before being thrown out at first. Jacob Crum legged out a two out infield single, which scored one more for Joliet to make it 6-2.

The next games of the City of Champions Cup are tomorrow at 12:05pm and 5:05pm. The afternoon game will be between the Deep Dish and Joliet Slammers. Game two will be between the NERDS Herd and Tully Monsters. To purchase your tickets for the game, click here, or call our box office at 815-722-2287

Box Score Recap:

Joliet Slammers - 6 run, 10 hits, 2 errors, 10 runners left on base

NERDS Herd - 2 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 9 runners left on base

WP - Jake McSteen

LP - Blake Marks

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Andrew Shaps - 3/5, 2 1B, HR, R.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.