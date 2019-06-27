Slammers Fall to Freedom 11-3

June 27, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Tyler Reichenborn sent the first pitch of the game over the center field wall to give the Freedom a 1-0 lead before people even got to their seats- they would end up scoring 4 runs in the 1st. Unfortunately for the Slammers, it didn't end there. Florence added 7 more runs over the span of 3 innings, including a homerun from Taylor Bryant making it a 11-0 score.

The 7th inning was the one bright spot for the Slammers. Harrison Bragg and Peyton Isaacson both hit no doubt homeruns over the right field wall, cutting the lead to 11-3. That would end up being the final score of the game.

Tyler Jandron, who leads the league in strikeouts, was scheduled to start for the Slammers but was scratched shortly before the game started. Cody Clark got the start in Jandron's place. He only lasted 3 innings, gave up 7 runs on 9 hits- only 5 of the runs were earned. Drew Peden came on in relief for Clark and didn't do much better. Peden gave up 4 runs on 5 hits through 2 innings of work. Florence scored in every inning up until the 6th, when Mitch McIntyre pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

Tyler Gibson gave Florence the quality start they were looking for. He pitched 7 innings, gave up 3 runs, 2 earned, on only 3 hits. Gibson was pitching to contact tonight as he only had 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. He would be the winning pitcher in tonight's game.

With the loss, the Slammers fall to a record of 14-28. Florence improves upon their first-place record and moves to 28-13 on the season. The Slammers are back in action tomorrow, Friday, June 28th when they travel to Washington to face off against the Wild Things.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Mitch McIntyre (3 IP, 1 H, 3 SO, 0 BB, 0 R).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.