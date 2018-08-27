Skeeters Shutout Bees To Take Series

August 27, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Sugar Land, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters (30-14, 71-36) defeated the New Britain Bees (22-22, 55-52) 1-0 at Constellation Field on Sunday evening to take the rubber-game of a three-game weekend series in the Lone Star State. New Britain is held off the scoreboard in a contest for the 11th time on the 2018 campaign.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke registered a no-decision in the ballgame after firing seven scoreless innings on three hits allowed, walking one and striking out three to notch his second quality start of the campaign. Sugar Land starting pitcher Konner Wade (8-4) picked up the win, having not surrendering a run on five hits in eight innings on the mound, striking out three.

The pitcher's duel did not see a run cross the plate until the bottom half of the eighth inning as Burke and Wade were matching each other back and forth all evening long. Looking to jump out in front, Sugar Land went to work versus the New Britain bullpen as losing pitcher Brandon Beachy (0-1) came on in relief. With one man down, the Skeeters number nine hitter Daniel Robertson advanced into scoring position when he pulled a double right over the third base bag and into the left field corner. Robertson advanced to third on a wild pitch thrown by Beachy, forcing the Bees to bring the infield in. Leadoff batter Barrett Barnes was next, and he gave the home team a 1-0 advantage by plating Robertson with a sacrifice fly. In the top of the ninth Sugar Land called on closer Felipe Paulino to finish the matchup off. Following a Vince Conde strikeout, Darren Ford laced a screaming line drive to the right side of the infield that was caught by Matt Chavez who was positioned perfectly off the first base line. Down to their final out, Angelo Songco tallied a clean single up the middle and into centerfield for his second base knock on the night. With the tying-run at first base, Deibinson Romero stepped into the batter's box, but no comeback was in the cards for the visitors as Paulino struck out the power-hitting right-hander looking, shutting the door for his Atlantic League leading 28th save of the year. Ford led the way for the Bees with three more hits in the losing effort, his sixth three-hit performance overall and team-best 31st multi-hit game in 2018. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, August 28th when they welcome in the reigning Atlantic League of Profession Baseball Champion York Revolution for a three-game midweek series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-Fer Tuesday in the Hardware City, as fans can buy one regular priced ticket and get one FREE when purchasing online, by phone, or at the Bees Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.