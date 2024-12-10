Sioux City Adds Pozo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed left-handed pitcher Miguel Pozo for the 2025 season. The addition of the lefty brings the total of players signed for the 2025 season to eight.

Miguel Pozo, a native of the Dominican Republic, comes to Sioux City from the New York Yankees organization. He did not pitch last season due to injury and was released in April of 2024. In 2023, Pozo spent the entire season in the Florida Complex League with the Yankees. He went 2-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 24 innings for the Yankees. He would appear in 13 games, all in relief, striking out 26 while surrendering five earned runs on 15 hits with 19 walks. Pozo would finish with a 1.417 WHIP.

In 2022 Pozo was named to the Mid-Season All-Star Team in the Dominican Summer League for the Bombers. The left-hander threw 47.2 innings, making 11 starts and one relief appearance. He would strike out 70 while giving up 24 earned runs on 39 hits with 19 walks. Pozo posted a 1-7 mark with a 1.217 WHIP on the season. His 47.2 innings would finish the year second on the team while his 70 strikeouts would lead the team. Pozo led the team with 11 starting nods during the season.

Pozo made his professional debut in 2021 with the Yankees 1 club in the Dominican Summer League. He went 3-1 in 12 games, making five starts. Pozo would toss 38.1 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 27 hits while punching out 48 with 20 walks. The 48 walks would put Pozo fourth on the team list for the season. He would finish with a 1.226 WHIP in the DOSL. Pozo has a career ERA of 3.27 in 110.0 pro innings with 144 strikeouts. In 37 career games, he has made 16 starts and will bring a 3.27 ERA to Sioux City in 2025.

Players signed 2025:

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates. The official podcast of the Explorers can be found online and the club's live show airs on Facebook Live during the offseason with more news and Explorers content.

