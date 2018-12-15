SimVentions Announces Corporate Sponsorship of Fredericksburg Baseball

Fredericksburg, VA - On December 15th, 2018, SimVentions, along with the Potomac Nationals and the City of Fredericksburg, took time out of their Saturday routines to honor our veterans in two very special ways. First, in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day (a day in which Americans across our nation recognize the tireless sacrifice of its veterans by laying wreaths in their honor), they laid a wreath at the City of Fredericksburg's War Memorial (located at the intersection of George St and Barton St. in Fredericksburg, VA). Second, because of SimVentions corporate sponsorship of Fredericksburg Baseball, all veterans and active military will be able to attend every Fredericksburg Baseball Sunday game free of charge starting in 2020.

"Our desire for teaming with Potomac Baseball LLC in bringing baseball to the greater Fredericksburg region was to do something special, while reflecting SimVentions' core values and principles" said Larry Root, SimVentions CEO. "There is no one who loves veterans and active military more than Americans, and there is nothing more American than baseball! So, we worked with the Potomac Nationals and created SimVentions Sunday Salute to Service! A day in which all veterans and active military are honored during each Sunday home game from start to finish. From free admission - to - tossing out the first pitch - to the 7th inning stretch public recognition of their service - to - honoring them with the singing of 'God Bless America.'"

Potomac Nationals President & COO Lani Silber Weiss echoed the comments by SimVentions. "We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like SimVentions, that is truly a pillar of the community in their support of the military. It was a great privilege to work with them to develop the SimVentions Sunday Salute to Service. We look forward to honoring all veterans and activity military at each every one of our Sunday games."

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

