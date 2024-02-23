Shuckers - Pearl River Set to Meet in Exhibition Clash on Wednesday, April 3 in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that they will play the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in the Shuckers' only exhibition game on Wednesday, April 3 at Shuckers Ballpark at 6:35 p.m. The match-up marks the second consecutive year that the two teams will meet in a 7-inning exhibition game and will serve as the Shuckers' final tune-up before Opening Day in Biloxi on Friday, April 5. Both teams will use wood bats.

"It was such a positive all-around experience working with Pearl River for last year's exhibition game," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're looking forward to having their outstanding baseball program and fans join us for another great night and give Shuckers fans their very first look at our 2024 team in action."

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office. All tickets will be sold as general admission tickets for $13, with students able to receive a ticket for $11. The exhibition game is included in all full Shuck Nation Memberships and tickets will automatically be placed into member accounts.

"We are very thankful and excited to return to Biloxi," Pearl River Community College Head Coach Michael Avalon said. "Last year's exhibition was an unbelievable experience for not only our players but our entire fanbase. The chance to compete against professional players is an experience our guys will remember forever."

The Shuckers are set to begin their ninth season on the Coast after finishing the 2023 season with four Southern League All-Stars, including Carlos Rodriguez, who was named the league's pitcher of the year. Rodriguez was also named the Brewers Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year alongside Tyler Black and Jackson Chourio, who were both named the organization's Minor League Co-Players of the Year.

The Shuckers will also welcome a brand-new coaching staff for the 2024 season, including new manager Joe Ayrault. Ayrault joins the Shuckers after two years with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at the High-A level. Over 16 years at the High-A, Single-A and Rookie levels, Ayrault has 965 wins, 35 away from 1,000 in his career.

Pearl River enters the 2024 season as a nationally-ranked program at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division II level after a 45-win campaign in 2023. The Wildcats also took home the NJCAA Division II National Championship in 2022, becoming one of three college baseball programs in Mississippi to win a national title since 2020. The program has also seen 14 players named All-Americans, including six over the past three seasons.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

