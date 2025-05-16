Showboats Defeat Brahmas in OT, 24-22
May 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The Memphis defense held strong in overtime Friday night as the Showboats defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 24,22 at The Alamodome.
The win marks the Showboats (2-6) second victory of the season and the second in overtime. It was also the second overtime game in UFL history - both ending in 20-20 regulation ties and both featuring Memphis. In the shootout-style overtime format, Memphis converted two of its three attempts, while San Antonio (1-7) scored on just one.
The Showboats got off to a fast start, thanks to a 43-yard Pick Six from Cameron Dantzler in the first quarter. Jonathan Adams secured the 2-point conversion, giving Memphis an early 8-0 lead.
A lively second quarter saw nearly 20 points between the two teams. Memphis extended its lead to 11-0 with a 36-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin. San Antonio responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Steven Stilianos to former Showboat Dee Anderson, narrowing the gap to 11-6.
Memphis answered immediately with all the work done by running back Jalen Jackson. On the first play of the drive, Jackson ripped off a 54-yard run to the Brahmas' 12-yard line. On the next play, he barreled into the end zone to put Memphis up 17-6. But the Brahmas capitalized on a costly fumble by Kwamie Lassiter II with less than a minute left in the half. Jordan Williams returned the fumble to the 2-yard line, setting up a touchdown run by Jashaun Corbin, followed by a successful 2-point conversion. The Showboats carried a narrow 17-14 lead into halftime.
Points were scarce in the third quarter, with Coghlin adding his second 36-yard field goal to push the Showboats ahead 20-14. In the fourth, the Brahmas tacked on two field goals, the second tying the game 20-20 with under 30 seconds remaining.
UFL overtime is a best-of-three, shootout-style duel of 2-point conversions. On the first possessions, Memphis QB Troy Williams found Daewood Davis in the end zone for Memphis and San Antonio failed to score. Williams tossed a strike to Kai Locksley on Memphis' second try, while San Antonio's Jontre Kirklin kept the Brahmas in it with a conversion on their second possession. Neither team scored on their third possessions, giving Memphis the 24-22 victory.
Williams played a unique role for Memphis, favoring the run over the pass. Williams completed 5-of-11 passes for 36 yards, while rushing 6 times for 29 yards. Jackson led the team on the ground with 76 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries. Deneric Prince added 45 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Steele Chambers anchored the 'Boats defense with 11 total tackles, including 7 solos and 1 tackle for-loss. Three Showboats tallied interceptions: Dantzler, defensive lineman Josiah Bronson and linebacker Andrew Dowell.
The Showboats will return home for the remainder of the season. Memphis hosts the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis Showboats Postgame Notes
Offense
Williams passed 5-of-11 for 36 yards, and his rushing yards almost surpassed his passing (6 carries for 29 yards).
Jackson led Memphis in rushing yards, with 76 yards over 7 carries and 1 TD.
Defense
Chambers led the Showboats in tackles - 11 total, 7 solo and 1 TFL. He has now reached double digit tackles in 6 of Memphis' 8 games.
Andrew Dowell added 9 total tackles, 4 solo.
Cameron Dantzler, Josiah Bronson and Andrew Dowell all snagged interceptions.
Bronson recorded 2 TFLs and a huge diving interception to thwart a Bramahas scoring threat.
The 'Boats recorded 2 sacks - DeVere Levelston and Dillon Faamatau - and 6 total TFLs.
Special Teams
Matt Coghlin was 2-of-2 on field goals, both from 36 yards.
