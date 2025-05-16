Brahmas Come up Short in Overtime Loss to the Memphis Showboats, 24-22

SAN ANTONIO - In a game filled with dramatic swings and tough breaks, the San Antonio Brahmas clawed their way into overtime but came up just short in a 24-22 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Friday night at the Alamodome. The Brahmas recognized military members, veterans and first responders for their Hats Off to Heroes game presented by Krysus.

Despite three interceptions, the Brahmas showed remarkable fight, outgaining Memphis 285-167 in total offense, dominating time of possession by more than 10 minutes, and nearly stealing the win in front of their home crowd.

Running back Jashaun Corbin was the star for San Antonio, racking up 143 yards on 25 carries and adding 38 receiving yards on five catches. Corbin also punched in a 2-yard touchdown run and successfully hauled in a two-point conversion that tied the game 17-17 late in the second quarter.

The Brahmas had to overcome an early deficit after Memphis cornerback Cameron Dantzler returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on San Antonio's opening drive. Despite falling behind 11-0, the Brahmas responded with a 38-yard trick-play touchdown pass from tight end Steven Stilianos to wide receiver Dee Anderson, sparking the San Antonio offense.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan finished 14-of-25 for 90 yards with three interceptions, but he led a crucial fourth-quarter drive that set up Tristan Vizcaino's 33-yard field goal to force overtime with 26 seconds left in regulation. Vizcaino had earlier connected from 45 yards and missed from 39.

San Antonio's defense kept Memphis quarterback Troy Williams in check, limiting him to just 36 yards on 5-of-11 passing while sacking him three times for 22 yards. Linebacker Tavante Beckett led the charge with 13 total tackles and half a sack.

Overtime featured a unique UFL-style alternating two-point conversion format. Memphis struck first, converting both attempts for four points. San Antonio responded with one successful conversion - a pass from Hogan to Jontre Kirklin - but came up short on their second attempt, sealing the final 24-22 outcome.

Memphis improved to 2-6 on the season while San Antonio fell to 1-7

The Brahmas look to rebound in Week 9 as they play the St. Louis Battlehawks next Friday night, May 23 at 7 p.m. CT.







