Should KC Have Had a PENALTY? More Handball Decisions: Under Review

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Ryan is joined by Rich Grady for the latest episode of Under Review! The game between the Kansas City Comets and the Milwaukee Wave delivered a trio of controversial plays to examine. With Ryan on the field, Rich weighed in on whether KC should have been awarded a late penalty when Rian Marques was fouled near the penalty area. In Baltimore, there was another handball/no handball call and a confrontation that resulted in a blue and yellow card!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 19, 2026

Strykers Earn Dramatic 7-6 Away Win over Stars - Empire Strykers

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.