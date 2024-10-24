Shonly Wallace: First Female Scout in NLL History

October 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Meet the newest member of the Albany FireWolves Scouting team, Shonly Wallace. Shonly has a lengthy career in collegiate, and now international, lacrosse, and is the first female NLL Scout in League history.

