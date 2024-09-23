Sesselmann Leads U.S. Women into Stacked Mexico Clash

September 23, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today released the official final rosters for the upcoming indoor rivalry clash between the women's sides of the United States and Mexico on September 29. While Canadian American Olympic medalist Lauren Sesselmann is the biggest star to lace up in the match, both rosters will be stacked with talent.

Taking the field at Ontario's Toyota Arena will be current and former outdoor internationals, outdoor professionals and college standouts as well as some of the nation's most intriguing prospects and a number of likely participants in the 2024 Minifootball Women's World Cup.

Tickets to the doubleheader featuring both the women's and the men's sides of the United States and Mexico are available exclusively on Ticketmaster.

American by birth, Lauren Sesselmann obtained Canadian citizenship in 2010 and helped the Canucks to a historic bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics, playing in all six matches. She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup with Canada. Over the course of her career, the Wisconsin native played at the highest level domestically, including with Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) outfit Atlanta Beat as well as National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) sides FC Kansas City and Houston Dash.

A former member of both Chile's and Haiti's senior outdoor squads, Alexis Catt has not only played professional 11v11 soccer with Chile's Colo Colo but offers invaluable experience on small fields as well. In 2022 and 2023, the veteran defender led the Memphis Americans to back-to-back championships in the women's division of the National Indoor Soccer League (NISL), the first ever professional women's indoor competition in the United States.

Playing alongside legendary defenders Sesselmann and Catt will be one of the most highly touted prospects in the country, as Scottie Antonucci is a current member of the U.S. U-17 outdoor national team. In Ontario, the 16-year-old Antonucci will be Stars and Stripes teammates with a quartet of fellow youth standouts in Sophie Forrester, Alaina Villa, Riley Crooks, and Alexis Butz. While all four are still in high school, Forrester and Villa are committed to Iowa State University for next season, and Crooks will be playing her college soccer at Texas A&M.

One who has already taken her game to the pro level is midfielder Isabel Colin, who just completed a stint with Spain's Rayo Vallecano Femenino and is currently plotting her next career move.

Against Mexico, the Americans will have their work cut out for them, as the El Tri squad traveling to Southern California is made up entirely of members of the women's team of reigning MASL champion Chihuahua Savage. All 15 Mexico roster members, who normally compete as Savage Femenil, are likely to play in the Women's Minifootball World Cup in Croatia later this year. The clash with the United States is part of the team's preparations for the high-stakes event.

Former pro indoor stars Jeff Hughes and Tino Nuñez will be on the sideline for the U.S., with Hughes serving as head coach. Meanwhile, the opposition from south of the border will be sent into battle by former MASL head coach Edgar "Chebo" Martínez and assistant Menny Savage.

