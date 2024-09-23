USA v Mexico Game Will Feature Top Combine Athletes

Adding to the excitement of the 2024 MASL Pro-Player Combine the stars of U.S. and Mexico will face off in the 2024 International FANCLB Cup - USA vs. Mexico highlighting the very best of international indoor soccer. This matchup is the first to be played at the newly built Frontwave Arena, located in picturesque Oceanside, California.

The game will take place Sunday, October 27 at 6 p.m. PT as a part of the 2024 MASL Pro-Player Combine. Applications are still being accepted to compete in the Combine by visiting maslsoccer.com.

"We're excited to begin a new chapter at Frontwave Arena by hosting one of the most iconic rivalries in soccer-USA vs. Mexico. This matchup is a great way to celebrate the evolution of professional indoor soccer and the vibrant energy it embodies today. It reminds us of the electric atmosphere of the sold-out games from the 1980s, and we're ready to create that same level of excitement and passion for a new generation of fans," said Phil Salvagio.

One top American performer and the top Mexican performer, as determined by the MASL coaches, will have a chance to lace up and join the action by competing alongside some of the best in the game on Sunday night.

"This is a great opportunity to take the very best of the Combine's talent and put them through the real-world test of a fast-paced, competitive indoor game," said Keith Tozer, MASL Commissioner. "These players will leave with an unforgettable experience which we hope leads to a long successful career in the MASL."

Don't miss out on the action and get your tickets now at https://www.axs.com/events/667780/international-fanclb-cup-usa-vs-mexico-tickets

