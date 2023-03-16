Series Preview: Prowlers Host Thunder

For the second time in three weeks, the Port Huron Prowlers and Delaware Thunder face each other for a two-game series. After splitting two weeks ago in Harrington, the teams will battle this week in Port Huron.

The Prowlers are coming off of a home split with the Elmira Mammoth. Joe Deveny scored a hat trick in a 7-2 victory on March 3. Zack Olen picked up four assists in his pro debut while Wyatt Hoflin got the win in net. The next night, Olen scored his first professional goal, but the Mammoth scored five-straight and won 5-2. Nick Althaus took the loss in his pro debut. The Prowlers are 23-20-3 with 70 points, five behind Motor City for third in the Continental Division. Their magic number is 10 to clinch a playoff spot which they can do this weekend.

The Thunder went down to Mississippi and got swept, losing 7-6 and 6-0. The first game was back and forth with both teams going on scoring runs. It was a 5-4 Sea Wolves lead heading into the third but before the first minute of the period was played, Delaware's deficit was three and the comeback fell short. TJ Delaney had a team-high four points. The next night, Mississippi scored four times in the first period and cruised the rest of the way. Spencer Kozlowski was in net for both losses and faced 110 shots over the two games. The Thunder sit last in the Empire Division with a 5-36-3 record and 17 points. They can be eliminated from playoff contention this weekend.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 1-1)

March 3 @ Delaware: Thunder 5, Prowlers 2

March 4 @ Delaware: Prowlers 7, Thunder 6

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers survived a barn burner to escape with a series split. Port Huron held leads of 2-0, 4-1 and 5-3 but the Thunder tied the game twice in the third period. Matt Graham scored the game winner with under nine minutes to play. Joe Deveny led the way with two goals and two assists while Matt Stoia scored twice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Joe Deveny (F) - Deveny powered the Prowlers to victory the last time these teams met and stayed hot last weekend with his team's first hat trick of the season. He has scored six goals in his last three games.

Thunder - TJ Delaney (F) - Before the Thunder were shut out on Saturday, Delaney was on a four-game point streak with nine points during it. He had three points against the Prowlers two weeks ago in Delaware.

STAT CENTRAL

Zack Olen's (PHP) four assists on last Friday are the most by a Prowler in a game this season...Spencer Kozlowski (DEL) has faced 46 shots per game in his first four career starts...The Prowlers have split four of their last five weekends...The Thunder are on pace for their worst win percentage (currently at 12.9%) in franchise history

SERIES SCHEDULE

March 17, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

March 18, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

