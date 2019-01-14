Senior Bowl Caravan to Visit Pensacola on January 25

January 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Pensacola, FL - The 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl Caravan will visit Pensacola on Friday, January 25, bringing top NFL draft prospects from across the nation to Blue Wahoos Stadium for a morning of on-field instruction and autographs. During a busy week of activities for the players prior to the nation's top pre-draft showcase, six players have been made available to visit Pensacola from 10:00-11:00 AM on the 25th, where they will join Studer55 in leading drills for children in attendance from 10:00-10:30 AM and sign autographs from 10:30-11:00 AM. Admission to the event will be free to the public and gates will open at 9:30 AM.

"We are proud and grateful to host a visit from the historic Senior Bowl here in Pensacola," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "From the numerous legends and stars who have played in the game to Pensacola's own Damarious Randall who vaulted himself into the first round of the draft through his performance in the Senior Bowl, we are excited to let our fans share in the game's legacy."

Since its inception in 1950, the Senior Bowl has featured rosters filled with future NFL stars including legends like Joe Namath, Walter Payton, Dan Marino, Brett Favre, Bo Jackson, and Blue Wahoos co-owner Derrick Brooks. According to the Senior Bowl, over 500 past participants are currently active in the NFL, comprising over 30% of all players in the league, and 21 players who played in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl were veterans of the Senior Bowl.

Recent Senior Bowl participants who are currently starring in the NFL include Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, David Johnson, Aaron Donald, Andy Dalton, Derek Carr, Clay Matthews, and Von Miller. Last year's game featured young stars like Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.

Pensacola has strong history with the game, as multiple local football players have participated in the game before beginning professional careers. Derrick Brooks was the Bowl's MVP in 1995 and was inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame in 2004. Pine Forest High School's Alfred Morris played in the 2012 Bowl before being drafted by the Washington Redskins from Florida Atlantic University. The two-time Pro Bowler currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. Damarious Randall's strong showing in the 2015 Senior Bowl propelled him into the first round of the NFL Draft, where he was selected 30th overall by the Green Bay Packers. Randall is a graduate of Pensacola High School and currently plays for the Cleveland Browns. The 2018 Senior Bowl featured Pensacola Catholic High School product Jeremy Reaves, who recently completed his rookie season in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

The 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 26. More information and tickets to the game are available at SeniorBowl.com. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network. More information on the Senior Bowl Caravan visit to Blue Wahoos Stadium is available at BlueWahoos.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.