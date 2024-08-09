See Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball Players in Action at the Pregame Party Before the August 16 Indiana Fever Game

INDIANAPOLIS-Fans in Bicentennial Unity Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game will get a unique opportunity to witness members of Indiana's first professional volleyball team in action.

Indy Ignite players will run exhibition drills and meet fans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 16) in the plaza-before tipoff of the Fever game-on a volleyball court being specially installed for the event. The pregame party will also include face painting, balloon artists, and more surprises for kids. And if you're among the first 200 to arrive, you'll get a limited-edition Indy Ignite T-shirt. Sign up here to win the opportunity to get on court with the Indy Ignite pros-and maybe win tickets to one of the Ignite's first games in 2025.

The activation illustrates a partnership between Pacers Sports and Entertainment and Indy Ignite that has existed since the Ignite was in its conceptual stages.

"The level of support Indy Ignite is receiving from the community and Pacers Sports and Entertainment, in particular, is energizing for our entire team," said Mary Kay Huse, Indy Ignite General Manager and President. "We are especially grateful for the expertise of Fever President and CEO Allison Barber. We're honored to work with her and the Fever to ensure that Indianapolis is well known as the best city in the world for women's sports."

Following the pregame party, Ignite players and Coach George Padjen will be guests of the Fever for their game with the Phoenix Mercury. Fans can also follow Indy Ignite on social media to see what happens.

"Downtown Indianapolis is a sports mecca and Fever games are the hottest tickets you can get," said Padjen. "We're grateful for the chance to cheer on the Fever while we show their fans what women's pro volleyball is all about."

Indy Ignite is bringing real, heart-pounding women's pro volleyball to the Fever's home court now and to the Fishers Event Center in January 2025. Learn more about Indy Ignite tickets today!

