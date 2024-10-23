Seattle Seawolves Sign Rodney Iona as 2025 Flyhalf

Our Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the signing of Esekia Rodney Iona, an experienced and dynamic flyhalf who joins us for the 2025 season!

Originally from Melbourne, Victoria, Rodney brings a wealth of rugby experience and a competitive spirit to our team. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 203 pounds, his versatility extends beyond flyhalf, having also played as an inside center (12).

Rodney's career highlights include playing for top teams like NOLA Gold, the Brumbies, Western Force, and AS Béziers. He has also represented Manu Samoa on the international stage, making his family proud with a memorable debut. Over the years, he has not only proven his skills on the field but also shown resilience, having bounced back from a serious neck injury during his time in France.

When asked about joining the Seawolves, Rodney shared,

"I'm eager to learn new skills and take on new challenges, and I see this as a perfect fit for my career goals."

His excitement for the upcoming season is matched by his desire to connect with the Seattle rugby community and help the team chase another championship.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said,

"It's wonderful to add a player of Rodney's club and international experience to our squad. He's an impressive individual with an excellent flyhalf skill-set, who we believe will complement our outside backs. We welcome Rodney and his partner Ashley to the Seawolves family."

Beyond rugby, Rodney is a man of many talents, including being a chef, handyman, and even a pilot. He actively supports charitable causes like "Thread Together" and "Meals on Wheels", making a positive impact off the pitch as well.

We look forward to seeing Rodney bring his passion and experience to the Seawolves in 2025. Welcome to Seattle, Rodney!

