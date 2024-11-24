Seattle Seawolves Sign Njabulo "Juice" Gumede as a New Prop

November 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We're thrilled to announce the signing of Njabulo Gumede, affectionately known as "Juice," who joins our Seattle Seawolves as a prop! Standing tall at 6'1" and weighing in at 260 pounds, Juice brings an imposing physical presence and a wealth of experience, making him a significant addition to our squad.

Hailing from Eshowe, South Africa, Juice has had an impressive career playing for a range of renowned clubs, including the Blue Bulls, Junior Springboks, Southern Kings, and most recently, Griquas. Known for his exceptional strength and technical prowess in the scrums, Juice has earned respect across the rugby community. His journey has seen him excel at various levels of competition, and he brings a strong foundation in both South African and European rugby.

"Win the league with a band of brothers that have one objective. Fit in well in the new system and be better in everything I do for the team." - he shared

Juice's goals for the upcoming season are clear and ambitious: to integrate seamlessly into our system, elevate his performance in every way possible, and ultimately help the team win the league with a unified, driven squad.

One of Juice's favorite rugby memories was a thrilling victory with the Pumas over the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, where his team triumphed by a staggering 60 points during the Currie Cup-a testament to the kind of high-impact, unforgettable performances he aims to bring to Seattle.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared,

"We know how important it is to have quality tight head prop depth. 'Juice' has all the required qualities, and he's hungry for success. We're delighted to welcome him to the Seawolves family."

Join us in welcoming Juice to the Seawolves family! We can't wait to see the powerful plays and dedication he'll bring to the pitch this season.

