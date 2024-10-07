Seattle Seawolves Seek Enthusiastic Mascot Performer

October 7, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Tukwila, WA - The Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to announce an exciting opening for the position of Rucky the Mascot! They are looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic individual to embody their beloved mascot, Rucky, and enhance the fan experience at Seawolves matches and events. As Rucky, you will play a pivotal role in creating unforgettable moments for fans of all ages, especially children.

Key responsibilities include performing as Rucky at all home games and various community events, engaging with fans through photo opportunities and autographs, and fostering an exciting atmosphere. The role also involves participating in on-field activities such as halftime shows, contests, and promotional skits. Additionally, the mascot performer will be responsible for developing innovative fan engagement strategies, all while adhering to safety guidelines, particularly when interacting with children.

The ideal candidate should have previous experience as a mascot performer or in a related entertainment position, with strong physical stamina to perform in a costume for extended periods. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential, along with a creative, outgoing personality and a passion for entertainment.

For more information and details on how to apply, please visit the application here; https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4037578258

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from October 7, 2024

Seattle Seawolves Seek Enthusiastic Mascot Performer - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.