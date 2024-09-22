Seattle Seawolves Named "Best in PNW"

September 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are incredibly proud to announce that our Seattle Seawolves have been voted "Gold Best Seattle Sports Team" in the 2024 Seattle Times "Best in the PNW" people's choice contest. This honor means the world to us because it comes directly from the fans-the heartbeat of everything we do.

To be recognized among Seattle's vibrant and competitive sports scene is no small feat, and we couldn't have achieved it without the unwavering support of our incredible community. From game days at Starfire Stadium to the countless messages of encouragement, you've shown us what it truly means to be part of the Seawolves family. This award belongs to all of you who have stood with us through every try, tackle, and victory.

While we're known for our accomplishments on the pitch, this recognition speaks to something much bigger. It highlights the connection we've built with this community-a bond that goes beyond rugby. Whether it's engaging with fans, supporting local youth rugby, or partnering with local charities, our mission has always been to give back to the city and region that has embraced us from day one. We're honored to represent Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, and this award is a testament to the shared passion we all have for this sport and our team.

As we look forward to the upcoming season, we're more motivated than ever. Every match we play is for you, our fans. We can't wait to see Starfire Stadium rocking with the energy that only Seawolves supporters can bring. Your belief in us drives our success, and we're committed to bringing even more excitement and pride to this city.

Thank you for making us the "Best in the PNW"-we can't wait to keep making memories with you.

#TogetherWeHunt

