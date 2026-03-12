Seattle Scores Two Late Goals to Overtake First Place Boston

Published on March 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent scored two goals in the final six minutes of play to snap Boston's record-setting six-game win streak as the eighth place team took down the league leaders by a score of 3-2 in front of an excited 13,350 fans at Climate Pledge Arena. Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Mikyla Grant-Mentis made a hard, short-handed move down the wing, driving the net to backhand the puck past Abbey Levy for her first-ever 'jailbreak' goal, and the second in Torrent history at 14:47 of the final frame. Just 1:27 later, Grant-Mentis' linemates combined on the game winner, with Natalie Snodgrass setting up Danielle Serdachny at 16:14 to complete the comeback. Theresa Schafzahl opened scoring for Boston at 12:30 of the first, tipping the puck past Corinne Schroeder off a Daniela Pejšová one-timer from the point. Alex Carpenter kept the game even to end the first, going end-to-end with less than ten seconds before the buzzer, back-handing the puck past her former teammate at 19:54. Susanna Tapani brought Boston ahead again, tapping a rebound in five-hole at 11:27 of the second, before Seattle battled back to earn their first win in four games of the season series. Former Sirens teammates Schroeder and Levy faced each other for the second time and are now even at one regulation win a piece when head-to-head. Schroeder turned away 25/27 shots while Levy faced the most action Boston has seen this season, stopping 35/38.

The Torrent hope to bring their momentum on the road as they start a five-game road trip in Minnesota on Friday. Meanwhile, Boston wraps up their five-game road trip on Sunday in a highly anticipated matchup against Montréal with first-place on the line, before returning for their first home game since the Olympics on Mar. 17.

QUOTES 

Seattle forward Danielle Serdachny on continuing momentum after the shorthanded goal: "A 'jailbreak' goal was obviously huge for the team, and after that, I thought we did a great job to keep pushing on them [Boston]. They had a game yesterday and we knew they may be a little bit tired, so we wanted to keep on them, and we were getting a lot of chances too. Just continuing to push was really crucial for us and I'm really proud of our group and how we handled that. It seems like we like to keep things verry exciting for the crowds here, so another good one for (the fans) for sure."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on the second line's performance: "Mikyla has strung together a nice handful of games where she's just been outstanding on both ends of the ice. I can't say enough about her. Her growing into the player she's supposed to be is really cool. Christine Bumstead asked her to be on the power play early in the season, and she said 'no thanks'; she wasn't confident and she didn't want to bobble the puck. But you see her out there now, on five-on-five, on the power play, and on the penalty kill and it's amazing to see her belief in herself grow. That's just fun. Danielle, I thought did a really good job tonight. She played out of her comfort position of center and switched to the wing. I know she played there last year, but I thought she did a really good job there. And then obviously that big goal at the end - that's what we expect from her. She has that kind of talent to be a big game breaker. It's pretty cool to see both of them doing well together."

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the game overall: "We had our chances to put the game away, but we didn't execute when the time permitted. It's tough on a back-to-back to not make excuses. We've had a tough skid here starting on the road after the break. There's lots that we can learn from it and credit to Seattle for coming back and finding a way to get it done."

Boston forward Theresa Schafzahl on Abbey Levy's two games at Climate Pledge: "It's amazing and I think the goaltender is the most important position in hockey. For our second goalie to come in today, I feel like our group was just really happy for her to get a game and she did an amazing job. We're a little disappointed that we couldn't give her the win, but she definitely had an amazing game. [Goaltending] is one of our big strengths for our team and helps us a lot."

NOTABLES 

Seattle won for the first time since a 6-4 victory over Toronto back on Jan. 20, snapping a season-high four-game losing streak.

The Torrent have earned all five of their regulation wins in nine games at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle's three goals tonight equal their total offensive production in three previous games, and losses, against Boston this season.

The Torrent won for just the second time this season in seven games in which they have trailed after two periods, while the Fleet suffered their second regulation loss in 13 games in which they have led after two periods.

Boston extended its record streak of one-goal decisions to 11 games (3-4-2-2), but their team record winning streak ends at six and their season-high point streak ends at eight.

The Fleet have scored the opening goal a league leading 15 times in 18 games, while the Torrent have surrendered the first goal in 12 of their 17 games.

Seattle's 19 shots in the second period are the team's highest single period shot total this season, and their 38 shots are the most in a regulation game. This was just their second win in seven games when outshooting their opponent.

The Torrent's 38 shots are the most the Fleet have allowed in a game this season, after previously allowing 36 when the teams last met on Jan. 18.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored her second goal of the season and her first career 'jailbreak' goal, becoming the 10th player in the league this season to score shorthanded. The game-tying tally ended an eight-game scoring drought for the forward and brought her within one goal of her career high of three, set last season with the Montréal Victoire.

Danielle Serdachny recorded the first game-winning goal of her career, reaching the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 11 against Minnesota. The Canadian forward's third goal of the season surpassed the two she scored as part of an eight-point rookie campaign with Ottawa and brought her to six points as a member of the Torrent, with three of those points recorded in her last four games. Her five shots on goal tonight is a new career high.

Alex Carpenter reached her longest point streak of the season after scoring in each of Seattle's three games since returning from Milan (2G, 2A). The last time the Torrent and U.S. alternate captain had points in three or more consecutive games was a career-high seven game stretch to start her 2024-25 season for New York (5G, 5A from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4). She led all skaters tonight in the faceoff circle with 15 wins on 26 attempts and is the first player in the PWHL to 400 faceoffs (404), a milestone she's surpassed in each of the league's three seasons.

Theresa Schafzahl scored her second goal of the season and her first since reaching the back of the net on Dec. 7 against Minnesota. Her sixth point tied her career high set in the inaugural season for Boston (3G, 3A) and is one more than her five points (3G, 2A) recorded last season.

Susanna Tapani has points in consecutive games after reaching the back of the net for the fifth time this season and the first time in seven games (Jan. 11 vs. OTT). The Finnish forward's 11 points of the campaign (5G, 6A) place her third on the Fleet in scoring.

Corinne Schroeder made her ninth start of the season and fourth against Boston, having started every game of the season series. She limited the Fleet offense to two or fewer goals for the third time and now holds a .927 save percentage against the league's top team. Her third win of the season brings her career total to 20, becoming just the fourth goaltender in PWHL history to reach the milestone.

Abbey Levy made her second start of the season with both coming at Climate Pledge Arena. She has allowed four goals across the two games and made 61 saves for a .938 save percentage. Her 35 saves tonight is the most by a Fleet goaltender in regulation this season, while the 38 shots faced were the most she has seen since the inaugural season when Boston put 46 on net on Mar. 10, 2024. The former New York Siren made two starts in 2024-25, allowing five goals for a .848 save percentage.

Alina Müller moved into the Fleet's scoring lead with her 12th and 13th points of the season coming as secondary and primary assists respectively. The Swiss and Fleet alternate captain has assisted on five of Boston's six goals scored in three games at Climate Pledge Arena this season and ranks second in the league all-time with 33 career assists. The two points brought the bronze-medal winning goal scorer to 48 career points - 10th all-time and the next closest skater to joining the PWHL's 50 career point club.

Aneta Tejralová has points in three consecutive games (1G, 2A) since captaining Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games and brings her point total to four in 10 games overall. The streak ties her career-high set with Ottawa from Feb. 19 to 24, 2024, with three assists.

Natalie Snodgrass tallied her second point in three games for her most productive stretch as a member of the Torrent. The forward's primary assist on Serdachny's game-winner was her second of the season, bringing her to three points on the campaign and surpassing her total from the 2024-25 season (1G, 1A) in 21 games with Ottawa.

Daniela Pejšová recorded her first assist and second point of the season, snapping an eight-game scoring drought dating back to her opening goal in Boston's first game in Seattle on Dec. 21. The Czech Olympian is one point away from her rookie total (3A) amassed in 28 games last season.

Loren Gabel recorded her first point of the season with the secondary assist on Tapani's goal. The veteran forward has played in each of Boston's four games since the Olympic break after signing with the Fleet on Jan. 26 from the team's Reserve Player List.

Jessie Eldridge led all skaters with six shots on goal tonight but was held off the scoresheet for the first time in six games for the Torrent.

Cayla Barnes contributed three shots, two blocked shots, two hits, and 25 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time, ending the game +1 on her first Seattle Torrent bobblehead night.

Aerin Frankel was not in the lineup for just the second time this season after winning her sixth straight start last night in Vancouver. The league's co-leader in shutouts was last scratched on Dec. 21 when Boston visited Seattle for the first time. The Olympic gold medalist has made the third most starts among goaltenders with 16, behind fellow 2026 Olympians Kayle Osborne (NY - 18) and Gwyneth Philips (OTT - 17).

THREE STARS 

1. Mikyla Grant-Mentis (SEA) SHG

2.  Danielle Serdachny (SEA) GWG

3.  Alina Müller (BOS) 2A

STANDINGS 

Boston:  37  PTS (9-4-2-3) -  1st  Place

Seattle:  19 PTS (5-1-2-9) -  8th  Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Seattle: Friday, Mar. 13 at Minnesota at 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET 

Boston: Sunday, Mar. 15 at Montréal at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT







