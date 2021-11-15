Season Ticket on Sale for 2022 Bees Season

SALT LAKE CITY - Season ticket memberships for the 2022 Salt Lake Bees season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets or by calling or texting 801-325-BEES (2337).

Memberships start at $9 per seat per game and include the same great seat for all 72 Bees home games at Smith's Ballpark starting with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 through the season finale on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Additional benefits for season ticket members include access to watch batting practice pregame, guaranteed promotional items and 10% discounts at Bees Team Store and select Smith's Ballpark concession stands.

Most home games will start at 6:35 p.m. with Sunday matinees beginning at 1:05 p.m. A full 2022 schedule with home game times is available at www.slbees.com.

