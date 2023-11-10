Sea Wolves Are on the Hunt for Bobcats

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are in Wytheville, VA to face-off against the Blue Ridge Bobcats for their second battle this season. The Sea Wolves left Blue Ridge with a 1-1 record in the 2 scheduled games for the Season Opener against Blue Ridge. Mississippi is 3-1 right now and tied for 1st place in the Continental Division right now, winning these 2 games will definitely put the Wolf Pack in a contending place for 1st place in their division.

Assistant Coach Yianni Liarakos said the game plan is to play Sea Wolves hockey. " We have to keep it smart, aggressive and play disciplined hockey. If we can keep the penalty minutes down, there should be no problem we can't walk away with a 2-0 sweep this weekend"

