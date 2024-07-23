Sea Bears Soar to Playoff Spot with Comeback Victory Over Surge

July 23, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Western Conference playoff field is set.

Once down 13 points, the Winnipeg Sea Bears came back to beat the Calgary Surge 111-104 on Tuesday to clinch the conference's final post-season spot in front of 11,051 rowdy home fans at Canada Life Centre - the second-largest crowd in CEBL history.

The Sea Bears' scoring output set a new franchise record, surpassing the previous mark of 110 set last season. The win also pushed Winnipeg to 9-9 on the season and eliminated the last-place Saskatchewan Rattlers from playoff contention.

