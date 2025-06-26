Sea Bears Sign Veteran Canadian Guard Cody John

June 26, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced the signing of Canadian guard Cody John, a seasoned six-year veteran of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

He began the 2025 season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers. In the team's first seven games, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His stint with the Rattlers included two standout performances - a CEBL career-high 25 points in the opener against the Edmonton Stingers and a 20-point outing at Canada Life Centre against the Sea Bears on June 15.

John has built a respected résumé across the league, suiting up for the then-Hamilton Honey Badgers (2020, 2021), Ottawa BlackJacks (2022), Brampton Honey Badgers (2023) and, most recently, the Saskatchewan Rattlers, where he played last summer and the start of the 2025 season. The Mississauga, Ont., native also brings international experience, having played professionally in Cyprus, Kosovo and most recently the United Kingdom with Manchester in the Super Basketball League. There, he averaged 9.5 points in 18.8 minutes over 27 games during the 2024-25 season.

In Cyprus, John signed with Omonia Nicosia in Division A and appeared in 14 games, averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 36.1 minutes. In 2024 with Saskatchewan, he reached 500 all-time CEBL regular-season points, averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 26.5 minutes while playing in all 20 games.

"We are really excited to add Cody John to our team," said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "We believe Cody's shooting and experience can immediately help our team and boost our bench production. Adding a CEBL starter to deepen our rotation was an opportunity we wanted to capitalize on. Cody has had several good games against us over the last few seasons and we are happy to welcome him to Winnipeg."

Before turning pro, John had a standout collegiate career at Weber State University, appearing in 129 games, the fifth-most in school history, and earning two All-Big Sky Conference honours. During his time with the Wildcats, he helped capture the 2015 Gulf Coast Showcase title, the 2016 Big Sky Conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Sea Bears tip off their next home game on Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, where John is set to make his Winnipeg debut. Tickets are available at seabears.ca.







