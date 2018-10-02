SCYDA Celebrity Softball Game & Silent Auction Is Saturday October 20th

A new event is making its way to Lexington County in October. The Fifth Annual South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association (SCYDA) Celebrity Softball Game will emanate from Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Saturday, October 20th.

The SCYDA game has been played in Mauldin, S.C. for the past four years. However, organizer Matthew Scott has said the move to Lexington is one that excites him.

"I am really thrilled to have it here in Lexington County. The stadium is wonderful, so I'd encourage everyone to come out to a magnificent ballpark and support a great cause," Matthew shared inside Blowfish on Main earlier this week.

The SCYDA uses this celebrity softball game to help raise money and send children with type 1 diabetes to a summer camp. All proceeds raised on October 20th will be used in that endeavor.

Along with the actual softball game, there will be a homerun derby as well as an autograph session with the athletes before the game. There will also be a silent auction on the concourse as the game is occurring on the field.

Some of the items available for bid include baseballs signed by Goose Gassage, former Atlanta Brave Andruw Jones, current Boston Red Sox Brandon Phillips, and the King of NASCAR Richard Petty. A football signed by Heisman winner, and current Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton will also be available for bidding during the silent auction. Autographed items also include signatures from former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy and Patrick Renna, most famous for his role as "Ham Porter" in The Sandlot.

More Celebrity Autograph Baseballs Are Arriving Weekly

The participants span several different sports and include names that many in Lexington County are familiar with, including Tampa Bay Ray Nick Ciuffo. Former Gamecocks Nicki Blue, Olivia Lawrence, Colby Holmes and Adam Westmoreland, as well as former Blowfish Chris Singleton, Colie Bowers and Kyle Martin will also be in attendance.

Enjoy a day out at the ballpark Saturday October 20th to watch baseball stars including former Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Farnsworth, Chris Singleton, Colby Homes and Nick Ciuffo. Tickets are just $5.00 and can be purchased below. More information? Call 254-3474 or check out www.goblowfishbaseball.com

SCYDA SOFTBALL 2018

TEAM SCOTT- COACH: MATTHEW SCOTT

ROSTER:

COLIE BOWERS- Former South Carolina pitcher, Former Blowfish Player

CHRIS SINGELTON- Former Charleston Southern OF, Former Blowfish Player, current Chicago Cubs minor leaguer

NICK CIUFFO- Lexington Native, catcher for the MLB Tampa Bay Rays

ADAM WESTMORELAND- Former Gamecock, Former Blowfish Player Miami Marlins minor leaguer

KYLE MARTIN*- Current First-Base prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, Former Blowfish Player

DASH WINNINGHAM- 2017 South Atlantic League All-Star MVP, former Columbia Fireflies

DELMAR PATTERSON- Former Limestone Univ. Baseball player

KENNARD MCDOWELL- Current Colorado Rockies minor league prospect

CONNOR GRANT- Current OF in the Miami Marlins Org.

MATT PEGLER- Former College of Charleston Pitcher

KOBE JONES- Third year of playing in the SCYDA Softball Game

CODY MINCEY- Former University of South Carolina pitcher

CJ JONES- Former Cornerback for Clemson University

DEANGELO MACK*- Former South Carolina Baseball player, Blowfish Alumnus

NATE SALLEY- Former Carolina Panthers Saftey

JOSH EDGIN*- Current LHP for the Washington Nationals

JONATHAN SHARPE- Former Linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts

LOGAN SOWELL*- Current member of The College of Charleston Golf Team

JACOB ZOKAN*- Former LHP for the Seattle Mariners Org.

MIKE MOORE- Former Catcher at University of Tennessee

NICKIE BLUE- Former South Carolina Softball Pitcher

RYNE SLACK- Current Minor Leaguer in the Texas Rangers Org.

MITCH BESSELIEVRE- Former College of Charleston Pitcher

___________________________

TEAM HUDSON- COACH: PALMER HUDSON

ROSTER:

JAMIE HARPER- Former NFL Running Back, Former Clemson University Running Back

MASON SOWELL- Former member of Andrew Jackson High Golf

KYLE FARNSWORTH*- 2015 SCYDA Softball Home Run derby winner, Former Major League pitcher for the Braves, Astros, Yankees, Mets, Cubs

BENJI JOHNSON-Former UNC Catcher, former catcher in the Atlanta Braves org. 2016 SCYDA Softball Home Run Derby winner

OLIVIA LAWRENCE- Former South Carolina Softball Catcher

COLBY HOLMES- Former SC Baseball pitcher, former pitcher in the Atlanta Braves org.

MACEY WEBB- Former South Carolina Softball First-Basemen

BRADEN WEBB- Former South Carolina Pitcher, current Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect

KYLE KADLUB- Former North Greenville Pitcher

BARRETT KLEINKNECHT- Former player in the Atlanta Braves org. Current coach in the organization

BRANDON FORD- Former Clemson Football Tight End

RICKY SAPP- Former Clemson and NFL LB for the Eagles, Texans, Jets

FRANK KLOZA- Former High School Baseball player from Florida

BRODERICK GAITHER- Former North Central High Baseball MVP

KENNY GRAHAM JR- Former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer

RODERICK MCDOWELL- Former Clemson Football Running Back

DEANDRE ASBURY-HEATH- Former St. Louis Cardinals minor league Centerfielder

DEVONTE GLENN- Former Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer

ANDROS BENJAMIN- Former Savannah Sand Gnats player

DUSTIN HARRINGTON- Former Chicago Cubs minor leaguer, East Carolina Alumni

JOE CRAIG JR- Former Clemson and Memphis University Football Wide Receiver

CHAMP ROWLAND- Former St. Louis Cardinals IF

JOHN CAUTHEN- Two Time MVP for Andrew Jackson High School Baseball

The SCYDA Celebrity Softball Game & Auction is Saturday Oct. 20th at 1pm

