Schedule Changes Announced for First Home Series

The Eugene Emeralds today announced a schedule alteration to the team's first homestand of the season in order to accommodate the Oregon Ducks Baseball team.

Due to the Ducks baseball team having home games scheduled against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on both Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12 - dates which the Ems had been previously scheduled to play their first and second home games of the season, respectively - the Emeralds, together with the Hillsboro Hops, have formalized an alteration to the season schedule.

As a result, rather than starting this season's slate of home games on Tuesday, May 11 as originally scheduled, the Emeralds will play their first home game of the season on Thursday, May 13 against the Hillsboro Hops, the first of four consecutive home games against the Hops during May 13-16.

In addition, the Emeralds will also play a doubleheader against the Hops that prior Monday, May 10 at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon to make up for the two previously scheduled games against the Hops that were originally slated to take place on Tuesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 12 at PK Park.

The doubleheader in Hillsboro on Monday, May 10 will feature two, seven-inning games.

Individual tickets are not yet on sale in part due to the recent announcement made by the office of Governor Kate Brown regarding Lane County joining fourteen other Oregon counties in moving to the 'extreme risk' category in terms of COVID-19 restrictions.

Currently, only season ticket holders will be permitted to attend the first homestand of the season. However, that is subject to change should Lane County continue to stay in the 'extreme risk' category of COVID-19 restrictions.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games will continue to be available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com as updates arise.

