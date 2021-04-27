Tickets on Sale Now: Make Your Return to Avista Stadium

AVISTA STADIUM - The wait is over! Single-game tickets for part of the 2021 season are live for purchase at SpokaneIndians.com. All May games (12 total) are available for purchase, beginning with Opening Night Fireworks and AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Gus Johnson Ford, KREM 2-TV, and 93.7 The Mountain on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tickets are limited, as stadium capacity is at 25%, and only available online. All tickets are digital for the 2021 season and available in socially distanced seating pods throughout the stadium. For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium, please click here.

Future single-game tickets will be made available on a month-by-month basis. Fans will be notified about the next opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the month of June. The Indians are scheduled for 14 home games in June.

The Spokane Indians staff has been hard at work to ensure that Avista Stadium remains a safe and friendly atmosphere. To see the Avista Stadium COVID-19 Readiness Plan & Fan Safety Guide, please click here.

Opening Day will see the new look Spokane Indians take the field for the first time as a Colorado Rockies affiliate and as new members of the High-A West. The team will face the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate) in a six-game series. It's the first time Spokane has hosted long-season baseball since 1982.

To purchase your tickets, click here or go to SpokaneIndians.com.

