Schedule Changed for Class 1 Baseball State Semifinals Friday

June 5, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - Due to the weather forecast, the Virginia High School League has modified Friday's schedule for the Class 1 Baseball State Semifinals to be played at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park. The first game will now begin at 9am with the second scheduled for 11am or as soon as possible after the conclusion of game one.

Game one will feature Patrick Henry vs. Lancaster, while Riverheads vs. Auburn will square off in game two.

The Championship game will now also be played at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park. First pitch for that contest will be at 9am Saturday, June 8.

Gates will open at 8am both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 for the day. Calfee Park concession stands will be open; no outside food or drinks may be brought into the ballpark.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2019

Schedule Changed for Class 1 Baseball State Semifinals Friday - Pulaski Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.