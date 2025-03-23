Sceptres Activate Sarah Nurse from LTIR

March 23, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO (March 23, 2025) - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that forward Sarah Nurse has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be returning to the lineup this afternoon against the Montréal Victoire. Puck drop is at 12 p.m. ET at Place Bell.

The 30-year-old from Hamilton, ON sustained a lower-body injury while competing for Canada's National Women's Team during the Rivalry Series on Feb. 6. Prior to her injury, Nurse contributed five goals and seven assists for 12 points through the first 15 games of the season with the Sceptres.

In a corresponding roster move, Toronto has placed rookie forward Noemi Neubauerová on the team's Reserve Player List.

Sunday's game will be Toronto's first of the 2024-25 PWHL season without any players on LTIR.

