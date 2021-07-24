Saturday, July 24 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

July 24, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (40-30, 1st, AA-S South, +2.0) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (23-45, 4th, AA-S South, -16.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Spencer Strider (1-3, 5.59) vs. RHP Jesus Castillo (1-5, 5.75)

Game #71 | Home Game #41

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Baptist Medical Group.

Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation Night: The M-Braves join in the fight to strike out domestic violence. The first 500 fans will receive a baseball card set from Topps. A Joe Torre signed baseball will be raffled off to benefit the foundation.

Today's Roster Moves:

INF Riley Unroe placed on the 7-day Injured List

INF Riley Delgado promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Shuckers (MIL) play game five a six-game series Saturday night - the 17th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The Shuckers and Braves will meet again at Trustmark Park, August 10-15, and at Biloxi, August 31-September 5.

- The Magnolia State rivals began their series in 2015...Biloxi leads the all-time series, 67-59, while holding a 30-26 advantage in games played at Trustmark Park. In 2021, Biloxi holds an 9-7 edge.

M-BRAVES DROP SIXTH-STRAIGHT ON FRIDAY NIGHT: The Shuckers handed the M-Braves their sixth-straight loss on Friday night, and fourth-straight in the series, 4-2, on a pinch-hit, two-run single by Alexander Palma in the top of the ninth inning. The M-Braves had gone nine consecutive series without dropping one until Friday. Freddy Tarnok struck out nine, and walked one, giving up two runs on three hits over 5.1 innings in his Double-A debut. Reliever Indigo Diaz allowed no runs or hits with five strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Drew Lugbauer provided the offense for Mississippi with a 2-run home run in the fourth inning.

M-BRAVES DROP FIRST SERIES SINCE MAY 16: The M-Braves have lost six straight games for the first time in 2021, and first time since dropping eight-straight games in 2019, 6/29-7/6. The M-Braves went nine consecutive series without dropping one. The last series defeat prior to the current one was at Biloxi, 5/11-5/16 at MGM Park. Overall, the club is 5-3-4 in series' this season, with

FIRST TO 40 W'S: The M-Braves became the first Double-A South team to 40 wins on July 16, which was the last victory for the club.

36 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite the losing streak, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 36-22. The 36 wins are tops in Double-A.

15-game on-base streak for dean: Justin Dean is on a team best 15-game on-base streak since July 3. Over the 15 games, the Mauldin, SC native is batting .268 with 3 extra-base hits, 8 RBI, 12 runs, 10 walks, 4 stolen bases, and .414 OBP.

RIJO MANIA: Over his last 23 games, Wendell Rijo is batting .286 with 7 home runs, 4 doubles, 15 RBI, 18 runs, 13 walks, 3 stolen bases, and .400 OBP, .983 OPS.

THE PRIDE OF POWDER SPRINGS: Trey Harris over his last 32 games since June 9, the Powder Springs, GA native is batting .305 with 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs, 7 walks, and .357 OBP.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .347 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 17 RBI, and 14 runs scored in his last 20 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-5th, 14), slugging (7th, .481), OPS (11th, .806), extra-base hits (T-9th, 22), RBI's (12th, 32) and total bases (T-11th, 100). Justin Dean ranks among the leaders in stolen bases (1st, 19), runs (T-10th, 35), triples (T-5th, 3), walks (T-8th, 31) and OBP (4th, .373). Braden Shewmake ranks among the leaders in triples (T-5th, 3). Drew Lugbauer ranks among the leaders in OBP (5th, .370), OPS (8th, .827), and walks (T-11th, 29). Trey Harris ranks among the leaders in hits (T-9th, 60). Greyson Jenista is T-4th in walks (36). Brandon White is 4th in saves (7). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in wins (T-3rd, 5), ERA (3rd, 2.93), opponent's batting AVG (3rd, .203), WHIP (5th, 1.09), and innings (11th, 61.1). Hayden Deal ranks 10th in innings pitched (63.0), and T-1st in starts (13).

AMONG MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL'S BEST: Odalvi Javier ranks 13th in MiLB in ERA (2.93), Bryce Elder is T-8th in MiLB in innings pitched (75.0).

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 32.2 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 13 hits, 3 ER, 9 walks, 63 strikeouts, 0 HR, a 0.83 ERA, 0.84 FIP, 17.36 K/9, 51.2% K, 7.8% BB. He ranks 1st in MiLB (min 30 IP) in FIP, K/9, K%, xFIP, 2nd in K-BB%, and 3rd in ERA and AVG.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are T-9th in MiLB, with a 3.64 ERA. The 272 runs allowed is the 5th-fewest in MiLB this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up 44 home run balls, which is 8th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.48 ERA, ranking 8th in all of minor league baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South with a .980 fielding percentage.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 22-for-43 in catching opposing base stealers, 51%. His 22 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 49 assists are tops among catchers in minor league baseball.

78 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 78 home runs so far this season, in 69 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. The M-Braves are almost to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87 and have surpassed the total hit at Trustmark Park in 2019 (28 in 70 games) with 33 (40 games). The most home runs in club history were 97 in 2017. The Braves are on pace for 135 home runs in 120 games.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

ï»¿FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #56 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

M-BRAVES RECORD FOURTH NO-HITTER IN TEAM HISTORY: On Saturday July 10, Bryce Elder and Daysbel Hernandez combined for the fourth no-hitter in club history, stretching Mississippi's winning streak to six games at the time. Elder went the first 7.0 innings, striking out six and walking four. Hernandez pitched the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. It was the first no-hitter since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for one on June 28, 2019, vs. Jackson.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

Double-A South League Stories from July 24, 2021

