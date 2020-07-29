Sandlot Series: Collinsville vs. Triad on August 7th

The Gateway Grizzlies are happy to continue their Sandlot Series with Collinsville vs. Triad on Friday, August 7th taking place at GCS Credit Union Ballpark!

As the fifth game in the Sandlot Series, the Grizzlies will once again recognize the seniors with pre-game ceremonies, including a gift for parents of senior players. Gates will open an hour before the game with the pre-game ceremonies beginning 30 minutes prior as well.

Tickets can be purchased at the front gate for just $8 starting at 6:30 pm! Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 7:00 pm, and the game will begin at 7:30 pm!

For more information, please call 618-337-3000!

The Sandlot Series is sponsored by Mon-Clair Animal Hospital, Mike Kelley Foundation, UNCOMN and GCS Credit Union.

