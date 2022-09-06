San Jose Reliever Earns Cal League Pitcher of the Week

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants relief pitcher Willian Suarez was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week. Suarez is the first San Jose reliever to earn the award, with starting pitchers Nick Sinacola and Will Bednar previously being recognized.

Suarez, a right-hander signed as a free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2015 from Santo Domingo, Dominic Republic, appeared in three games against the Stockton Ports and dominated the opposing lineup. In six scoreless innings pitched, Suarez racked up an incredible 16 strikeouts while walking just one batter. Suarez surrendered just two hits to the Ports and earned his first save of the year with a two-inning outing where he struck out six batters to close out the series in dominant fashion.

The San Jose Giants return home for the final homestand of the 2022 season with six games against the Fresno Grizzlies, the Colorado Rockies' Single-A Affiliate. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

